MOSES LAKE, WA- A 16-year-old from Moses Lake was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple gang graffiti crimes across the Tri-Cities over the past few weeks.
Kennewick Police contacted Moses Lake Police for assistance to arrest the teen Thursday.
Kennewick Police arrested the teen after being granted a search warrant for his residence during investigations into the gang graffiti crimes around the region. The teen was detained without injury or incident and is now in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.