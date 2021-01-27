Kennewick Police identify suspect in October assault case

KENNEWICK, WA - Through their on-going investigation, the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify 20-year-old Chantel Leon-Parra as the suspect in the October assault with a weapon case in Kennewick.
Detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Leon-Parra for the charge of Assault 1st Degree. When detectives could not locate Leon-Parra they began working with our federal partners at the United States Marshal’s Service to help locate her. Yesterday the USMS was able to locate her in Arvin, CA. A call was made to their counterparts in that area and Leon-Parra was arrested last night. Leon-Parra is currently booked into Kern County Jail awaiting transfer back to Kennewick.
On October 15th, 2020 at approximately 9:31 pm, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to an assault with a weapon at 5 N. Tweedt Place. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who had several stab wounds. Officers began rendering first-aid until Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived.
It was determined that the suspect had left before the victim calling 911. The female suspect is an acquaintance of the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Details at this time are limited as this is an active investigation. The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.