KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police swarmed the Bank of America on Morain Street and West Kennewick Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an armed burglary.
KPD says 25 year-old Oscar Garcia entered Bank of America and started to open cash drawers. The suspect did not know that a janitor was still on the premises calling KPD.
When police arrived the janitor had hidden himself in the bank for safety measures and kept and eye on the suspect.
Once KPD entered the bank and arrested Garcia, who happened to have a gun on hand during the arrest, they booked him into the Benton County Jail.
Garcia is being charged with the allegation of burglary in the first degree.
KPD still does not know how Garcia entered the bank and the incident is still under investigation.