KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police investigating after a weapons complaint at the Kennewick Suites Hotel located at 321 N. Johnson St. Thursday night.
Police say there were gunshots heard by hotel staff after 8:24 p.m.
Witnesses say two people were arguing in the parking lot. One left and entered the hotel; the other stayed in the parking lot and shot several times at an unoccupied car.
Police say there were no injuries reported
Police also say this incident was isolated and the suspect is not a threat to the public.
If you have any information about the incident call Kennewick Police.