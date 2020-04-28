KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police investigating possible gunshots heard Tuesday evening on the 600 block of S. Perry Court.
Officers responded to the scene after initial calls around 6:30 p.m. from multiple witnesses near the residence of multiple gunshots heard.
When police arrived several residents in the area were seen running away from the neighborhood.
Witnesses told police they saw a suspect leave in a car shortly after the shots were heard.
Police have not found any victims or damages connected to the home, but they did find a fresh bullet casing on the ground near the residence.
Police have talked to possible victims, but they are resisting police help at this time.
Police are still investigating for possible suspects at this time.
The investigations Unit and Criminal Apprehension Detectives have been called to the scene.
If you have any information call KPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.