KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police are looking for help identifying two burglary suspects from Thursday morning at Mueller's Funeral Home.
KPD said two men were seen on surveillance footage stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the funeral home maintenance shed.
The two men were seen loading up a vehicle. The car appears to be a 2012 gray colored Mazda CX-5. The suspect vehicle does not have a front or rear license plate, however, it does appear that there is possibly a temporary license plate in the left side of the rear window.
One of the suspects appears to be a Hispanic male, approximately 6-foot, slender build, wearing a blue Seattle Seahawks hat, blue medical face mask, black windbreaker with a dark blue undershirt, and gray Nike sweats. The white male is wearing a black baseball cap backwards, a blue polo shirt with white pinstripes, black shorts, and gray and white tennis shoes. The white male also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.
The identity of the suspects are not known at this time. If you know any information regarding this incident call KPD at 509-628-0333.