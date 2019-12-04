KENNEWICK, WA- A man is on the loose after stabbing a 70 year-old woman in the parking lot of Desert Villa Apartments. Kennewick Police are still investigating the crime with K-9 Units that occurred around 4:55 Wednesday evening.
Kennewick Police say the man confronted the 70 year-old demanding money. Then he stabbed her and fled the scene.
When officers arrived they used K9 units to track the man, but was unsuccessful to locate him.
The woman was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male; about 5 foot and 5 inches wearing a gray hoodie and a gray pair of pants.
If you witnessed this event or have information as to who the suspect is, please call us at 509-628-0333 or the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477)