KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl from Kennewick who disappeared from her neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Police said the girl goes by Alexandria and does have a mental disability.
Police were told she was last seen wearing a blue Southridge Suns T-Shirt and black leggings near the 400 block of E. Kennewick Ave. going westbound.
Police were told she has not been seen since 5:30 p.m.
If you may know the whereabouts of Alexandria call Kennewick Police immediately.