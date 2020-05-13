Missing Person

KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing girl from Kennewick who disappeared from her neighborhood Wednesday evening. 

Police said the girl goes by Alexandria and does have a mental disability. 

Police were told she was last seen wearing a blue Southridge Suns T-Shirt and black leggings near the 400 block of E. Kennewick Ave. going westbound. 

Police were told she has not been seen since 5:30 p.m.

If you may know the whereabouts of Alexandria call Kennewick Police immediately. 

