KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police looking for a robbery suspect from Sportsman's Warehouse after a man stole multiple items and pushed a loss prevention officer Thursday morning.
Police say a man entered the store around 11:50 a.m. and stole multiple items in different parts of the store before pushing a prevention officer after being caught and asked to leave.
Witnesses told police that the man ran out of the store and drove off in a Honda CR-V.
If you know any information or recognize the suspect call KPD.