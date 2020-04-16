Robbery

KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police looking for a robbery suspect from Sportsman's Warehouse after a man stole multiple items and pushed a loss prevention officer Thursday morning. 

Police say a man entered the store around 11:50 a.m. and stole multiple items in different parts of the store before pushing a prevention officer after being caught and asked to leave. 

Witnesses told police that the man ran out of the store and drove off in a Honda CR-V.

If you know any information or recognize the suspect call KPD. 

