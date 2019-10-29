KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police are investigating an attempted burglary and assault that happened on Gum Street Tuesday afternoon. KPD needs the public's help to identify the suspects.
Miguel Barajas, a resident near the 3300 block of South Gum Street in Kennewick, heard a loud crash and believed that someone was attempting to burglarize his neighbor's residence.
KPD said Barajas pulled out a gun to protect himself and went to check. He observed two teen Hispanic males coming out of his neighbor's house.
Police said the two males entered a tan or grey Honda sedan and drove towards Barajas while shooting one shot at him.
Barajas was not injured by the bullet, but did shoot back.
So far, KPD said detectives responded to the scene to investigate and are still looking for the suspects.
If someone has information about the incident KPD urges you to call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.