Kennewick Police respond to gunshots on N Steptoe

KENNEWICK, WA - On 11/25/20 at approximately 11:28 AM, Officers responded to the 2100 block of N Steptoe in Kennewick for a report of a weapons complaint.
The caller stated they believed they heard three gunshots and then something broke in their bathroom. Upon arrival, Officer located several bullet holes in the residence. One of the rounds appeared to have come within inches of a sleeping child in the residence. No one was injured during the incident. Several citizens had video of the incident and the suspect felling the area. The suspect appeared to be a white or light skinned male, wearing a red and white stocking cap, a black or dark green jacket, baggy blue jeans and black shoes.
At this time no one has been arrested in this case. It did appear to be a targeted incident and we do not believe there to be any threat to the public at this time.
If you have any information on the suspect, please call non-emergency dispatch or the KPD front desk and ask for Detective Sgt Todd.