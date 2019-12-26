KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police are investigating the robbery of a teen in a store bathroom at 1410 W. 26th Ave. and S. Olympia Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Police said the 15-year-old boy was on a walk; used the store bathroom and was robbed by three men in the bathroom. The teen told police one of the three men showed a weapon and demanded him to give him his stuff. Police said the teen saw the three men leave the bathroom and exit the store.
Officers arrived on scene after the teen told employees of the store about the robbery.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and with the teen's help describes the three men as a white male with dirty blonde hair and a red sweatshirt, black male with a black hoody (displayed weapon), and a black male with short dreadlocks and orange/red pants.
Kennewick Police are still investigating and trying to identify the suspects. If you know any information call K-P-D at (509) 628-0333.