BENTON CITY,WA- A KiBe High School student was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a gun was found in his truck during school hours.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a fellow student called it in to school officials after the suspect student threatened to use the gun during a lunch break.
School Officials worked with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and found the student's truck with an unloaded gun inside it. The Sheriff's Office now has the gun and the student is behind bars.
The Sheriff's Office and the School District said no staff or students were injured.
The Kiona-Benton School District Superintendent released a statement about the incident. Here is the full statement below:
This is a message from Superintendent Peterson, Principal Henry and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office:
Good evening Ki-Be parents, guardians and staff, this is Pete Peterson, Superintendent of Kiona Benton City Schools. I wanted to let you all know that shortly after lunch today, Wednesday, February 5, a student reported to the high school office that another student could have a gun in his car. This was given to Principal Henry, who immediately called the Benton County Sheriff's Office and our District Office. Principal Henry immediately isolated that student, and the Benton County Deputy who responded within minutes took possession of an unloaded firearm that was in the students' truck. All students were very cooperative with the school and the Sheriff's Office. At no time was any student or staff member in imminent danger, and the weapon was never inside the school building. That student was disciplined, and all state laws applicable to possession of a firearm on a school campus will be observed. This issue was handled quickly and decisively by the high school principal and the Benton County Sheriff's Office. I was in regular personal contact with the responding deputy throughout the process. Our thanks to the Sheriff's Office for their continued commitment to our schools. Please feel free to contact me at 588-2000 or via e-mail at pete.peterson@kibesd.org if you have any questions. Have a good evening!
Pete Peterson, Superintendent
Clay Henry, Principal
Benton County Sheriff's Office