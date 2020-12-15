KENNEWICK, WA - On Monday, December 14th at approximately 7:08PM, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to an Assault with a Weapon located at Macy’s at the Columbia Center Mall.
Details from 911 callers stated that a male subject had been stabbed by an unknown male suspect. The suspect was with a group of males who all left the location prior to police arrival.
Officers made contact with the male victim. The male had a laceration to his left side, which was determined to be non-life threatening. The Kennewick Fire Department responded and ultimately transported the victim to an area hospital.
Through investigation, it was determined that the male who had been stabbed provoked an altercation with the other involved males while inside the store, ultimately leading to the victim male and another individual agreeing to fight in the parking lot. During the altercation in the parking lot, a knife was used during the assault. This was an isolated incident between the two males, and there is no danger to the general public.
This is an open and active investigation. Officers have not yet identified the other involved parties, nor have they contacted police. If anyone has information or video footage related to this case, please call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.