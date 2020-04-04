TOPPENISH, WA- The Yakama Nation Tribal Council made a decision to continue its Stay Home, Stay Healthy policy and extend the temporary closure of Legends Casino Hotel through May 4th.
This comes after Governor Jay Inslee’s continuance of the state’s Stay Home order and for all non-essential businesses to remain closed through May 4th as well.
The Council stated they understand that in order to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak the casino would have to remain closed for a safety precaution.
The Casino will continue to assist customers as they see fit to update them on the latest information.