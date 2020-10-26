Level 3 Sex Offender accidentally released from Franklin County Jail

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Authorities are looking for Jose Eduardo Carcamo after officials accidentally released him from the Franklin County Jail Monday afternoon.
Carcamo, 32, is a Level 3 Sex Offender who was arrested for an unrelated Assault Charge.
Officials say he was released after he posed as an inmated scheduled for release. Officials say Carmaco's height, weight and physical appearance matched the other inmate.
According to the Franklin County Sex Offender Registry, Carcamo is 5' 5" tall and weighs 125 pounds. His last known address was the 6600 block of Wrigley Drive in Pasco.
Anyone with information about Carcamo is urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 626-0333.