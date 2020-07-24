The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
PARDO, JOSE MANUEL
Age: 46
Race: Hispanic
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Residence: Transient - no known address
Convictions:
Jan 4 2008 - Rape of A Child In The Second Degree Public Comment
If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.