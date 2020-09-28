YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
BILLY, DERRICK
Age: 36
Race: American Indian
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Residence: 100 BLK W D ST, WAPATO WA
Convictions:
Aug 17 2010 - Rape In The Third Degree
If you have any questions about our community awareness program, please call: 509-574-2600 or email us at carriann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us