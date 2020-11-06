YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
TUSLER, DAVID CALVIN
Age: 61
Race: White
Sex: Male
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Residence: Transient check in weekly , Yakima WA 98903
Convictions:
Jul 28 1999 - Child Molestation In The First Degree