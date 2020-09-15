The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
Whitehead, Shawn Michael
Age: 40
Race: White
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Residence: 5200 Block of W. Canal Dr. Kennewick, WA
Convictions:
Child Molestation 1st Degree
Indecent Liberties
Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st Degree
If you have questions or concerns about this notification, please contact Officer Roman Trujillo, Kennewick Police Department, at (509) 582-1330.