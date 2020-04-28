PASCO,WA- A Kennewick man arrested Tuesday afternoon after multiple warrants and felony weapon violations during a brief stand-off in Pasco.
Pasco Police with the help of the US Marshal Task Force were looking for 43- year-old Jimmy Lee “Bam Bam” Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was wanted for escaping prison, eluding police and multiple weapons complaints from both Kennewick Police as well as Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Officers got a tip Tuesday afternoon in the area of the 800 block of S. 10th St. in Pasco entering a home. Local law enforcement recognized a car parked at the home from an eluding crime earlier this month.
Police along with K9 units and other law enforcement surrounded the home after a brief stand-off and arrested Rodriguez without incident.
He is now booked into the Franklin County Jail.