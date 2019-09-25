BENTON CITY, WA - A standoff ended with an arrest Wednesday evening at the intersection of Highlands and Williams Roads in Benton City. The man has been identified as Antoine Surge.
The standoff occurred after Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office were looking for a suspect from an earlier domestic dispute on Wednesday morning. Kennewick Police said Surge used a firearm as a beating weapon to hit another man just after midnight Wednesday morning.
Police had been looking for him after he fled the scene. The Benton County Sheriff's Office got an anonymous tip suggesting Surge was seen entering a home on Williams and Highlands in Benton City around 5 p.m.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies and Kennewick Police located the home and tried to arrest Surge, but he refused to exit the house for about 3 hours. Police used flash bangs and called for him to exit.
For over an hour, police talked to witnesses and gained a search warrant. Police called out for him to exit again and he did not appear. Eventually, Kennewick Police and Benton County Sheriff's deputies entered the home with a canine unit.
Police found Surge in a bedroom uninjured and he gave himself up with no issues.
Surge has been charged with a felony assault and has been booked into the Benton County Jail.