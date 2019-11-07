PASCO, WA- Pasco Police have arrested 33 year-old Adrian Sandoval for eluding police after not cooperating during a traffic violation stop.
Pasco Police Sergeant Pruneda said Sandoval was stopped for a revoked license and driving erratically at 10th Street and Columbia in Pasco, but when confronted by police he took off.
Sandoval lead police on an hour long car chase ending on Gertrude and East Alice Street north of Finley.
Sergeant Pruneda said Sandoval crashed and damaged his car, but no other property was touched.
Once stopped Sandoval still refused arrest until K-9 Units were implemented; then he complied with no incident.
Sergeant Pruneda said the K-9 Unit did find drugs inside the car after the arrest.
Sandoval has been arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail on eluding police felony charges.