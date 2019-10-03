MATTAWA, WA– A man that barricaded himself along State Route 243 shooting at passing vehicles Thursday afternoon has been arrested. He has been identified by police as 35 year-old Matt Garoutte.
Garoutte was seen setting up barricades and using a pistol to shoot at oncoming traffic near Priest Rapids Dam. Witnesses and drivers called police around 3 in the afternoon Thursday. When Grant County Deputies and Mattawa Police responded to the scene Garoutte ran inside a building on the property and refused to come out. After about 30 minutes, Garoutte surrendered.
Mattawa Police booked Garoutte into the Grant County jail and he has been charged with a possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Grant County Sheriff Deputies said that anyone who traveled on State Route 243 around the time of the incidents they can call the Grant County Sheriff's Office to report any damages at 509-762-1160.