TRI-CITIES,WA- A man was arrested for stealing a truck in Kennewick and then eluding police through Pasco.
Kennewick Police said Bryan Aho drove recklessly into Pasco over the Cable Bridge. Pasco Police attempted to stop the man, but did not as the man drove back onto the Cable Bridge toward Kennewick.
Aho failed to turn on Columbia Drive and hit a curb crashing the truck into the side of a building on Elm Street.
Police said Aho, nor anybody else was injured during this incident.
Police charged Aho with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony of eluding and driving with a suspended license.