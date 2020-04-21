PASCO,WA- A Pasco man arrested for punching an officer after being helped by the officer with a ride to the Loyalty Inn.
Pasco Police said they contacted 59-year-old Christopher Kilkenny while being seen wandering around outside Fiesta Foods on 10th and Lewis Sunday afternoon.
Kilkenny was not arrested, but was helped to be transported to a local motel for the night.
When police went to let him out of the car; Kilkenny punched the officer in the chest. The officer used his taser to stun the man until help arrived.
Officers then arrested Kilkenny without incident for charges of assault; which could hold up to a felony.
Kilkenny is now booked into the Franklin County Jail.