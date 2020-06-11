KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police arrested a man who stole a stolen car in front of police early this week.
Two KPD Criminal Apprehension Team members were observing a stolen car parked near the 400 block of E. 3rd Ave. While investigating the car 24-year- old Gunner Best entered the car and drove off in front of police.
Detectives attempted to stop him, but he drove past them and then turned around and drove toward them.
Police said Best stopped the car and exited while yelling at police and refusing to comply to demands.
Best returned to the car and was tazed. Police then found that an uninvolved or related female was located in the back seat.
Detectives removed Best and the woman for safety reasons.
Best has been booked into the Benton County Jail for possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
Detectives are also investigating why Best had a firearm and multiple controlled substances on him at the time.
The case has now been handed over to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office for further review of additional charges.