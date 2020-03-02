KENNEWICK, WA- A man arrested after stealing coffee while not a guest at a hotel and trying to assault a staff member Monday afternoon.
Kennewick Police said an officer drove by the Guesthouse Suites at 5616 W. Clearwater when he saw 41 year old Michael Sean Murdoch swinging a metal bar at a hotel employee in the parking lot.
The employee said the man tried to steal coffee, but when asked to leave he got violent.
Police said the employee did follow Murdoch outside to see if he needed assistance; that is when he grabbed a metal bar. The employee was not injured.
Police were able to de-escalate the situation.
Murdoch faces allegations of assault in the second degree