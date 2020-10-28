Man arrested for intentionally burning his camper and possession of narcotics
FRNAKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Deputies were dispatched to assist with a suspicious fire in the 5000 block of Janet Road last week.
 
While there Deputies were able to determine that the individual living inside the camper had intentionally started the fire. They also obtained information that narcotics were located on the property.
 
In addition to the male going to jail for arson, a second male was also arrested after approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine, 3 firearms, and several pounds of marijuana were located. 
