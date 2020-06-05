RICHLAND, WA- A man was arrested for intimidation with a gun Friday afternoon confronting people taking part in a peaceful protest at John Dam Plaza.
Jail documents said 32-year-old Brandon Bourne was seen by witnesses displaying his gun illegally at protestors at John Dam Plaza. Richland Police investigated the incident and concluded he did intimidate a protestor after a verbal disturbance with several other protestors.
Bourne was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail. Documents said his bail was set at $1,000. Bourne has since posted that bail.
Police said there were no reported injuries to any involved parties.