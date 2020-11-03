PASCO, WA - Last Thursday, 10/29/20, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Pasco Police Department teamed up to make an arson arrest involving our own tiny corner of that dumpster fire, a flaming trash can outside the Franklin County Courthouse.
FCSO handled the case and made the arrest. Their video security system recorded the whole thing. But Pasco PD will take credit for putting out the fire and locating the suspect.
It occurred at about 10:41 PM Thursday with a resident reporting the trash can on fire to Officer Trever Sweeney, who was nearby. The location was a little vague, but officers found the can on fire just outside the security building near the courthouse steps. Officer Sweeney sprang into action with his patrol car’s fire extinguisher, flashing back to his training received from Pasco Fire. He is even on his body-worn video, reciting the directions for putting out fires as he sprays away.
Officer Chad Acock was momentarily mesmerized by the hobby-quality firefighting, but lurched back to police work as he realized that suspect Jose Luis Loera, DOB 071089 of Kennewick, was wandering in the same parking lot. Loera was detained and FCSO was contacted. FCSO’s security video system is extensive. Deputy Chris Neal conferred with the deputy viewing the video and announced that they had probable cause to arrest Loera on an investigative hold for Arson First Degree.
Meanwhile, Pasco Fire arrived and sighed heavily but took no action. The fire was out. The trash can was relatively close to the ballot drop-off box and a mailbox, but both of those were undamaged. FCSO took the case because it occurred on Franklin County Courthouse property.