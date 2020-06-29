Man arrested for Murder in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima police have arrested a man for first degree murder after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the 13-hundred block of south 18th avenue for a shooting around 12:40 in the morning.
When they got there they heard 10 to 15 more gun shots coming from an apartment.
They saw a man running from the scene and officers were able to catch and arrest him.
Officers found a 74 year old woman dead inside the apartment.
Police have not released any of the names involved.
The man is facing first degree murder charges and unlawful possession of a fire arm in the second degree.