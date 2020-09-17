KENNEWICK, WA - On Wednesday night, Kennewick police arrested a man involved in a road rage incident. Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Columbia Drive and Fruitland Street.
The victim stated that a man had pointed a gun at them as a result of the road rage problem. Police found David Inthakaysone, 22, about 10 minutes later and took his car for investigation.
A felony traffic stop was initiated and Inthakeysone was detained. He has now been booked into Benton County Jail on a second degree assault charge.