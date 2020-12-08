Man arrested for stealing construction equipment from Kennewick High School

KENNEWICK, WA - Due to a significant increase in commercial burglaries in Kennewick this past year our officers have increased extra patrols in the areas of construction sites, storage units and other local businesses.
On December 7, 2020 at about 11:50 pm, officers were conducting extra patrols in the area of the Kennewick High School construction site when a male, later identified as James Tittle, was allegedly seen running from the area with a backpack. When officers attempted to contact Tittle he ran on foot, dropping the backpack he had been carrying. The backpack was later found to contain construction tools, which were confirmed to have been stolen from the construction site.
Officers later located a damaged fence and a forced open trailer at the construction site. After an extensive search of the surrounding area, Tittle was eventually located in a dumpster and taken into custody without incident. Tittle was later booked into Benton County Jail for Burglary and the tools were returned to the owners at the construction site.
While our officers are out conducting extra patrols we encourage property owners to spend a little extra time securing any items and adding some additional security measures like lights and locks if possible.
If someone has information that about this incident please call or non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to the above case number.