KENNEWICK, WA- A man threatened to kill people outside an apartment complex on North Arthur Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon.
Kennewick Police said 49-year-old John Lewandowski was seen yelling as people passed through the complex on the 600 block of N. Arthur Street.
A witness called police around 2 p.m. as Lewandowski threatened to shoot people with a rifle.
Police arrived to the scene where Lewandowski was unarmed and obtained a search warrant for his apartment.
Police found the rifle in his apartment and seized it for a future investigation.
Lewandowski was arrested without incident and was booked into the Benton County Jail and will be charged with assault and felony harassment.
If you have any more details about the incident call Kennewick Police.