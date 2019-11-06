RICHLAND, WA- Richland Police investigated a residence and arrested a man connected to the intrusion Sunday morning while an 11 year-old girl was sleeping.
The man is 30 year-old Joseph C.K. Smith from south Richland. Police were lead to his residence on the 900 block of Jericho Rd. after tips lead them to the suspect.
Richland Police Captain Chris Lee said Smith was getting into his car and driving away from the residence when he was arrested.
"He was in custody with no incident and we believe he is the suspect after evidence from the crime scene pointed us to him," said Lee.
Smith will be booked into the Benton County Jail with assault, attempted kidnapping and burglary charges.
He is expected to be in court by the end of the week.