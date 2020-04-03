KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police arrested a man connected to multiple robberies over the past two weeks around 4th and Ely Streets in Kennewick.
Police said 24-year-old Dominic A. Martinolich is a suspect that broke into Scott’s Cycle at 700 block S. Ely St. on Wednesday by breaking through the glass doors and stealing a bike.
Witnesses said he has been seen and connected to other robberies and property damage around the area at Grandstand Auto Sales on the 400th block S. Ely St.; Blue Dog RV also on the 400th block S. Ely St.; and the Kennewick National Little League Field on the 2600th block W. 4TH Ave.
KPD detectives were told the suspect was staying at the Motel 6 on SR 395 in Kennewick by an anonymous source.
When police arrived Thursday they found the suspect and the stolen items and arrested him on the spot.
The suspect was detained and a search warrant was served. Detectives recovered a bicycle, baseball equipment and numerous car keys/fobs that had been taken from Leskovar Motors a few days earlier.
Martinolich has been booked into the Benton County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property 1st and 2nd degree. These burglaries and others are still under investigation and more arrests are expected.
If you know of any details about any of the property damages or stolen items call KPD or crimestoppers.