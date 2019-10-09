ATTALIA, WA - A man is dead and another is in custody after an argument near the Boise Cascade manufacturing plant in Attalia Wednesday evening led to a shooting.
Edgar A. Chavez-Beltran and Leopoldo Nunez Parra were arguing in a truck just off of Attalia East Road when Chavez-Beltran shot Nunez Parra. Chavez-Beltran called Walla Walla dispatch and turned himself in at 6:50 p.m.
Walla Walla Sheriff's Office deputies, Pasco Police officers and Washington State Patrol responded. The first arriving deputy found Chavez-Beltran in the roadway and he was arrested. Officers found the victim, later identified as Nunez Parra, in the driver's seat of the truck. He was dead.
Chavez-Beltran was taken to the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office and was interviewed by detectives. He was then placed under arrest and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree.
The investigation is ongoing.