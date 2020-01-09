BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Deputies arrested an intoxicated man for crashing through a fence Wednesday night.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Andrew Jackson, crashed through a fence in the area of Reata Rd. and Vaca Rd. This is according to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The post says a nearby deputy tried to pull Jackson over, but he took off. The deputy noticed fluid leaking out of the engine compartment, a wooden fence post impaled through the grill and into the radiator, among other damage to the truck.
Jackson eventually stopped and deputies arrested him and took him to a hospital.
Deputies say he tried to escape custody while at the hospital, but he was caught and then booked for DUI, hit and run, fail to obey, and a warrant.
Deputies also found he caused damage to downed trees and to a power box resulting in an outage. Benton PUD responded and restored power to the area.