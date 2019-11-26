KENNEWICK, WA- A man is wanted by Kennewick Police for hitting another car and running from the scene. The crash happened at the intersection of Olson St. and West Canal Drive around 6:30 Tuesday evening.
Police say 31 year-old Kevin Cornelius Jennings was driving a white Ford truck swerving over the center lane when he hit another vehicle. Jennings was seen running from the crash as soon as he hit the other car.
Jennings is wanted for suspicion of hit and run and driving with a suspended license.
If you know anything about the crash or Jennings you are urged to call Kennewick Police.