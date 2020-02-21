YAKIMA,WA- Yakima County Sheriff's Office issuing and Amber Alert tonight for a missing 3 year old girl in custody of her wanted non-custodial mother.
Yakima Sheriff's Deputies say the mother, 33 year old Melissa Hegge has defied court orders demanding her not to have physical contact with her daughter, Faith Hegge.
Police say she has a history of drug abuse and may be homeless.
She is now wanted for first degree custodial interference.
Faith has been missing since February 1st from the Yakima area.
If you know any information about Faith or Melissa you are urged to contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.