FRANKLIN COUNTY,WA- A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Franklin County Thursday evening.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Glade North Road and Clark Road just north of the Pasco Airport around 6:58 p.m. to an unconscious person in the roadway.
Shortly after arriving police started an investigation.
The preliminary investigation reported that a car, not identified at this time, turned in front of the motorcyclist who was on his motorcycle, cutting him off.
The motorcyclist was hit and died at the scene.
Deputies continue to investigate and have closed Glade North Rd. and Clark Rd. at this time.
Deputies have not arrested or charged the suspect driver at this time.