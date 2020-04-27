YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple robbers attempting to steal items from neighborhoods in Tieton.
A 19-years-old white female residing from the unincorporated area of Yakima County; A 23-year-old white male residing from the unincorporated area of Yakima County; and A 18-year-old white female residing from the city of Yakima.
Deputies said that the robberies occurred after 9 p.m. Saturday when witnesses called in multiple suspects near Tieton for a home burglary.
The homeowner reported they saw a man running from their shop and fled in a vehicle that was parked behind the shop. The homeowner also advised the back door to their residence was open as well.
Officers from Tieton Police responded to the area and found a Dodge Dakota traveling at a high rate of speed away from the victim’s residence. The suspect in the truck could not be caught. Officers found him later in the evening and stopped him for a traffic stop, but he eluded police and took off on Rudd Rd.
The driver turned a corner and rolled the truck, which had three other passengers in it. All three of them were arrested.
Household items from the victim’s residence were located in the Dodge along with additional stolen items.
Police issued a warrant and found that the Doge Dakota was also stolen.
All three suspects were booked into the Yakima County Jail for eluding, possession of stolen property, burglary and malicious mischief as well as obstruction of an officer.