KENNEWICK,WA- Multiple people were investigated during a search warrant Tuesday night prompting multiple law enforcement agencies to respond.
Kennewick Police say suspects at a residence on the 1700 Block of W. 25th Ave. have had warrants for their arrest.
Police say when they arrived to the residence multiple people were inside the residence prompting backup agencies. A K9 Unit, bomb squad and use of multiple tools such as a noise flashers, used to create a loud pop to stun the suspects, to arrest the wanted suspects were used.
Police say no unnecessary forces were used to arrest the suspects.
No injuries reported from the scene.
Police are still investigating the area.
This is a developing story.