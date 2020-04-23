PROSSER,WA- Four suspects arrested Thursday in connection to multiple robberies racking up to $30,000 in stolen items from the WSU Research Center in Prosser.
Benton County Sheriff Deputies said the suspects created over $7,000 worth of damages to the property between February and March.
Benton County Detectives stated Thursday that four suspects were taken into custody and charged for burglary. When Deputies arrived to a residence they found multiple stolen items from the Research Center. Some of the property was returned. Deputies said the fifth suspect is undergoing a search warrant and his charges are pending.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were used around the area to track down the suspects for over the past two months.
The four suspects are booked into the Benton County Jail.