Murder Suspect In Road Rage Incident Extradited to Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Jaime Ubay-Farfan, the suspect in the murder of Tracey Scott Medows has been extradited from Benton County Washington, and is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail for the charge of Murder II with bail set at $4,000,000.
On June 20th, 2020 at approximately 7:56 pm, Tracey Medows called the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office via 911 to report that a vehicle was trying to run him off the road and was driving erratically near MP 180 west bound on Interstate 84. Medows provided the dispatcher with a vehicle description and a WA license plate number on the 2009 gray Acura. Because the driving complaint was occurring on a state highway, the call was referred to the Oregon State Police.
At approximately 8:11pm, Oregon State Police requested medics to respond to the area of Lamb Rd and Interstate 82 for a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel in a black Dodge pickup. The medics responded and declared the man deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Tracey Medows from Hood River, Oregon.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded as the investigating agency and worked in cooperation with the Umatilla County District Attorney, Oregon State Police, and Oregon State Police Mobile Crime Lab. Because of the information previous Tracey Medows provided, the registered owner of the Acura TL, Jaime Ubay-Farfan, with an address in Mesa, WA was suspected to be involved. An attempt to locate for the vehicle and Jaime Ubay-Farfan was sent to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas.
Throughout the investigation, UCSO Detective Calvin Meade with communicated with law enforcement officers from the Benton and Franklin County WA Sheriff’s Offices, Richland Police Department and Kennewick Police Department. Detective MEADE learned that Ubay-Farfan was a suspect in an unrelated road rage incident that occurred approximately two weeks earlier in WA where he allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim. The Richland Police Department developed probable cause to arrest Ubay-Farfan as a result of that incident.
UCSO detectives, working in cooperation with the Richland and Kennewick officers searched for and located Ubay-Farfan. At approximately 5:52 am, on June 21st, the Richland Police Department contacted Detective Meade and informed him that Ubay-Farfan was in custody.
As detectives continued to work the investigation, they determined that Ubay-Farfan allegedly shot Medows while he sat in his vehicle after both vehicles had pulled over to the side of the roadway. Ubay-Farfan’s vehicle then left the area.