YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima police have released the name of a man shot to death, allegedly by his wife, on the morning of Wednesday, August 19th.
Next of kin has been notified.
At about 8:00 am on August 19th, Yakima police responded to the 1000 block of South 19th Avenue where they found 51-year-old Walter Hansen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Hansen was taken by ambulance to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
Hansen’s wife, whose name is not being released until she is formally charged, was arrested by police and booked into the Yakima County Jail on a requested charge of murder in the 2nd degree, domestic violence.
The woman called 9-1-1 on Wednesday morning and said she had just shot her husband. Additional information about this incident may be provided as it becomes available.