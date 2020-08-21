YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting that an unknown person or persons had forced open the door to his home when he was asleep on the couch Friday morning.
The 911 call was placed from a residence in the 900 block of Van Belle Road in unincorporated Yakima County at 6:13 am.
The resident stated he woke up and yelled at the two suspects in his hallway. One of the individuals replied with an expletive before they both ran from the home.
The homeowner attempted to disable the vehicle with a shot to the rear tire with his shotgun as the burglars were driving away. The resident described the vehicle as an early 2000’s dark green Ford extended cab truck.
The homeowner was able to describe one of the suspects as follows:
A dark-skinned white or Hispanic male, average height and weight with short dark hair covered by a dark baseball cap.
The report shows no items were missing from the home or property according to the resident.
Please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crimes Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org if you have any information related to this investigation.