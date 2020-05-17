One dead and other in hospital after officer involved shooting

PASCO,WA- One suspect is dead and another is injured after an officer involved shooting on Sylvester St. and 12th Ave.
Police have confirmed with NBC Right Now that the two individuals shot were the remaining suspects in a homicide from late April in Pasco. According to police their investigation led them to a house in the area.
The two suspects then saw the police cars and proceeded to flee the house and gunfire was exchanged leading to both suspects being shot. Police aren't sure if the two suspects are involved in a home invasion from Sunday morning.
The case has since been handed over to the Special Investigations Unit.