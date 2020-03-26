YAKIMA,WA- One inmate still on the run after escaping the Yakima County Jail Monday evening.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said 14 inmates escaped the jail Monday, March 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. through a fire escape door. Deputies were able to arrest eight escaped inmates within 15 minutes that night.
All eight of them have been returned to the jail at this time.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office with the help of Benton County and Grant County Sheriff's Office and local police departments around the Columbia Basin found 2 inmates on Wednesday night in Yakima.
Thursday another 3 were caught' one in Vantage at a gas station; another during a traffic stop in Moses Lake and another in Yakima.
The U.S. Marshals suspect the last inmate, 31-year-old Fernando Gustavo Casteneda-Sandoval, is in the Yakima area, but could be dangerous.
The US Marshal’s Service reward for the previous 5 inmates was up to $1,000. The reward has now increased to $3,000.
Deputies ask the public to look out for the man and call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS. You can also send in tips to Crime Stoppers Yakima County at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org. For urgent matters, please call 911 or our office 574-2500.